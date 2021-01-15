Appeals Court Clears Challenge To Atty Win-Sharing Deals

Law360, London (January 15, 2021, 7:43 PM GMT) -- A London appeals court sided with a law firm Friday on the payment of solicitors fees that could lead to wider adoption of damages-based agreements, as judges tossed an appeal from a Lexlaw client challenging the legal costs from her misselling dispute. The Court of Appeal unanimously dismissed Shaista Zuberi's efforts to withhold any payment from the law firm for its work on her RBS misselling case. Zuberi had sought to terminate the DBA she signed with the firm before the case concluded, withholding her fees on the basis that the agreement was unenforceable. Zuberi argued the DBA with Lexlaw was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS