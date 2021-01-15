'Reorganizing' Norton Rose Axes 132 Jobs In Europe, Asia

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 3:52 PM EST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright has slashed 132 jobs across Europe, the Middle East and Asia in what it called a reorganization into a "more efficient structure," with the bulk of the layoffs hitting its London office, the firm confirmed Friday. The London office, which is the firm's largest in the EMEA region, saw 114 jobs cut. Across the firm, the hardest-hit jobs were "secretarial and business services," although 19 associates and of counsel got a pink slip as well. "We have taken the decision to restructure our business services operating model to set us up to lead and thrive in a period of change...

