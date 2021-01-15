Investors Say Grubhub Stock Claims Not 'Fraud By Hindsight'

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 9:46 PM EST) -- Grubhub investors urged an Illinois federal judge Friday not to toss out their securities fraud suit claiming the company lied about its ability to attract high-quality diners, arguing their complaint lays out a legal theory "far from 'fraud by hindsight.'" The proposed class of investors argued U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle should not accept Grubhub Inc.'s assertion that their lawsuit improperly relies on hindsight to accuse the company of unlawfully misleading them to think it was successfully expanding into new markets. The complaint details how Grubhub knew it was facing negative trends and had up to nine months of ordering patterns...

