FCA Sees Pension Transfer Advice Improving As Market Thins

Law360, London (January 18, 2021, 5:16 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday that 130 companies had stopped providing advice on transfers of defined benefit pension schemes as a result of its campaign to prevent consumers from being scammed. The FCA's data shows there are "signs of improvement" in the advice market for defined benefit pensions transfers amid growing warnings that investors could be a target for fraud. Defined benefit schemes promise a fixed annual retirement income. In many cases, financial advice companies stopped because they did not have adequate professional indemnity insurance, the FCA said. Other businesses surrendered their permission to provide transfer advice because they did...

