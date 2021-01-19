Shook Hardy Opens NYC Office With 2 Pharma Partners

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- Kansas City, Missouri-based Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP has opened an office in New York helmed by two lateral partners focused on the pharmaceutical industry lured from Phillips Lytle LLP, the firm announced Tuesday. Kimberly Penner and Thomas Sheehan, former partners in Phillips Lytle's pharmaceutical department where Sheehan was also a group leader, specialize in health sciences product liability suits and have represented Big Pharma companies like Pharmacia, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb and GlaxoSmithKline. "We've had our eye on New York for some time because so many of our clients are based there," Shook Hardy Chair Madeleine McDonough said in a statement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS