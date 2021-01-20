Real Estate Investor Rastegar Launches $200M REIT

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- Real estate investment group Rastegar announced Wednesday a $200 million real estate investment trust unit and its share offering, whose proceeds will be used to focus on developing multifamily housing assets across the Sun Belt. Austin, Texas-based Rastegar Property Co. LLC said its real estate investment trust Rastegar Opportunity REIT Inc. is offering shares at $100 each and that it will primarily invest in vintage multifamily properties and other assets in the 18 states of the region, which includes Los Angeles, Miami and Dallas. "We are concerned by public market volatility, and view the current multifamily environment as advantageous and prudent...

