'Copyright Troll' Lawyer Finally Slows Down

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 9:24 PM EST) -- Undeterred by sanctions, benchslaps or even a pandemic, an attorney who has been dubbed a "copyright troll" seems to have finally been slowed down by a Manhattan federal judge who reached his breaking point last summer. In years past, New York-based attorney Richard Liebowitz would routinely file dozens of copyright cases each month, but he's filed just four since the start of December. One was filed in Indiana federal court and three more were filed in Texas federal court. And over the past six months, Liebowitz has filed just 24 total new cases — a hefty caseload for most lawyers but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS