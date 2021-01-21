BREAKING: Biden Appoints Rosenworcel As Acting FCC Chair

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 3:42 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden appointed Federal Communications Commission Democrat Jessica Rosenworcel as the acting head of the agency on Thursday, elevating the eight-year commissioner who has advocated for getting more students online and restoring net neutrality rules, among other priorities. "I am honored to be designated as the Acting Chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission by President Biden," Rosenworcel said in a statement. "I thank the President for the opportunity to lead an agency with such a vital mission and talented staff. It is a privilege to serve the American people and work on their behalf to expand the reach of communications...

