'100% Natural' Charcoal Contains Chemicals, NY Buyer Says

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 7:46 PM EST) -- A New York consumer has hit Royal Oak Enterprises LLC with a proposed class action, accusing the company of fraudulently mislabeling its "100% All Natural Hardwood" charcoal when the product actually contains harmful chemicals and does not deliver a "cleaner burn." Jim Lyons of Dutchess County, New York, said Thursday that Royal engaged in deceptive marketing practices when it falsely represented its product as "eco-friendly" and tricked consumers into believing it is made of "100 % Natural Hardwood," when it in fact is made of "numerous chemicals" dangerous to human health. According to the complaint, Royal labeled one of its barbecue...

