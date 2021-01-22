Pot Grower Zenabis Inks $47M Loan To Refinance Debt

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 10:03 PM EST) -- Pot grower Zenabis said Friday that it secured a 60 million Canadian dollar ($47.2 million) loan from an undisclosed private fund to pay down debt owed to competitor Sundial Growers, heading off what it alleged was a hostile takeover bid. The revolving credit facility will substantially reduce Zenabis' interest costs and is backed by certain parts of its inventory and real estate, according to a statement. It matures next January and bears a fluctuating interest rate calculated daily and payable monthly. Vancouver-based Zenabis said it will use the funds to refinance CA$58 million worth of debt bought up as a "strategic...

