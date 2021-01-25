Florida Nursing Home Settles EEOC Pregnancy Bias Suit

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 5:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Monday that a Florida nursing home operator had agreed to shell out nearly $40,000 to settle a case claiming the company violated federal law by yanking a nursing assistant's job offer after learning she was pregnant. A Florida federal judge signed off on a consent decree between the U.S. Department of Labor's anti-bias watchdog agency and Excel Hospitality Group LLC, bringing to an end the EEOC's Pregnancy Discrimination Act lawsuit. "Employers should not penalize women for having children," said Robert E. Weisberg, regional attorney for the EEOC's Miami District. "The EEOC will continue to...

