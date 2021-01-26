German Court Issues Warrants For Lawyer In Tax Fraud Case

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 9:51 AM EST) -- A district court in Germany has issued warrants at national and international level seeking a tax lawyer in a case involving €278 million ($338 million) of alleged tax fraud linked to a dividend stripping scandal. The district court in the city of Bonn also said it is opening proceedings against the individual, whom it identified only as a known German tax lawyer. The court said the man is accused, along with other individuals, of three counts of serious tax evasion between January 2007 and October 2013. "The defendant is said to have persuaded a German credit institute to start cum-ex business...

