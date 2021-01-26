Lifeboat Fund Receives 1,700 Claims Against Pensions Firm

Law360, London (January 26, 2021, 4:10 PM GMT) -- The financial services lifeboat said on Tuesday that it has received 1,696 claims from investors against Liberty SIPP Ltd., a provider of self-invested personal pensions that was placed in default after allegedly peddling high-risk investments to customers. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme told Law360 that it has not yet paid out on any of the claims. A fund is placed into default if the FSCS determines that it will not be able to meet claims against it. "Our investigation has concluded that FSCS might be able to compensate customers who invested in Liberty SIPP," the fund said. "As a result, we've now...

