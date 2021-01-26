Popeyes Hit With Proposed Class Action Over Biometrics

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 8:05 PM EST) -- A proposed class of workers sued Popeyes and its parent company in Illinois state court Monday, alleging that the fast food chain collected and stored their fingerprints without obtaining their written permission. In a 16-page complaint, lead plaintiff Latoya Roberts claims that Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Restaurant Brands International never informed its workers that it collected and stored their fingerprints in an electronic database after they scanned into work. Roberts further alleges that the fast food chain failed to provide or disclose any data retention or destruction policies concerning its collection of biometrics, which Roberts argues violates the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS