4 Firms Steer SPAC's $300M Israeli Medical Pot Co. Tie-Up

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 5:22 PM EST) -- The second blank check company launched by cannabis investment firm Subversive Capital said Tuesday that it will take Israel's largest medical marijuana company public in a merger valuing it at $300 million, a deal steered by four firms including Goodmans LLP and Paul Hastings LLP. Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP, a special purpose acquisition company that goes by SVX, will privately sell $65 million worth of stock to help finance the tie-up with InterCure Ltd. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Canndoc, which is chaired by former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak. The deal signals continued momentum in the pot SPAC boom...

