Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Verdict Form Scrambled Egg Price Suit Trial, 3rd Circ. Told

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 5:27 PM EST) -- Grocery retailers asked the Third Circuit on Tuesday to undo an antitrust trial win for an egg producer and trade groups accused of conspiring to drive up prices, arguing that wording on the jury verdict form suggested the grocers had to meet a higher burden of proof than necessary.

During an oral argument, attorney Paul Slater of Sperling & Slater PC said a Pennsylvania federal court erroneously required the jury to find that Kroger Co., Safeway Inc., Walgreen Co., Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. and others had to prove that Rose Acre Farms Inc., United Egg Producers Inc. and United States Egg Marketers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!