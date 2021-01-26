Alsup Slams UnitedHealthcare For 'Cherry-Picking' Facts

Law360, San Francisco (January 26, 2021, 6:37 PM EST) -- UnitedHealthcare is "cherry-picking" facts while seeking summary judgment against a certified class of patients alleging it unlawfully refused to cover liposuction for treatment of a chronic condition, U.S. District Judge William Alsup said Tuesday, slamming the insurance behemoth for also "playing cute and hiding in the weeds." Judge Alsup scrutinized UnitedHealthcare's summary judgment bid during a remote hearing Tuesday, pressing the insurer on whether it had evidence showing the liposuction treatment ineffective, criticizing its failure to provide an administrative record to the court and citing ambiguities in its administrative appeal process. UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. is a unit of Minnesota-based health care giant UnitedHealth Group Inc. "United has been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS