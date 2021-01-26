DOL Yanks Trump-Era Opinion Letters It Issued 'Prematurely'

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 7:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday withdrew three last-minute Trump-era opinion letters that expressed the agency's views on how federal labor law applied in situations involving tip pooling and worker classification, explaining that the letters relied on rules that were not yet effective. In a statement, the DOL's Wage and Hour Division said it was withdrawing the three letters that the agency had filed in the last few days of the Trump administration, all dealing with Fair Labor Standards Act compliance issues, because the letters had been issued too soon. "These letters were issued prematurely because they are based on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS