Top UK Court To Weigh Privacy Rights For Criminal Suspects

Law360, London (January 27, 2021, 3:53 PM GMT) -- Bloomberg News can attempt to lift a ban on a 2016 article that reported sensitive details leaked from a criminal investigation, Britain's highest court has said, as it agreed on Wednesday to weigh in on a case that will determine the extent of privacy rights granted to criminal suspects. The Supreme Court has granted Bloomberg LP permission to challenge an injunction ordering the news agency to take down an article detailing steps taken by a British law enforcement agency to investigate bribery and corruption allegations at a company and its employees. The court said the appeal will center on "whether, and...

