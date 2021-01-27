Sacramento Cannabis Dispensary Hit With TCPA Suit

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 8:32 PM EST) -- A proposed class of consumers on Wednesday lodged a suit against a Sacramento cannabis dispensary, claiming it has harmed thousands of people through "aggressive unsolicited marketing" in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. James Brady said in his complaint that Septem Coma Inc., which does business as South Sacramento Care Center, sent him a telemarketing text message last September promoting the dispensary's products. Brady said the text was generated using a combination of hardware and software systems that "have the capacity to store telephone numbers using a random or sequential number generator, and to dial such numbers from a list...

