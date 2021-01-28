Publisher Bonnier Hits Auditor With £90M Negligence Suit

Law360, London (January 28, 2021, 5:47 PM GMT) -- A U.K. publishing house has accused its former accountants Haysmacintyre LLP of being negligent in auditing the publisher's financial statements, costing the company more than £90 million ($123 million). Swedish media group Bonnier said it wasted millions to grow its U.K. business after Haysmacintyre signed off on accounts that had been "materially overstated" by a group chief executive who was later dismissed for gross misconduct. The High Court claim, filed by Bonnier Books UK Group Holdings and four of its subsidiaries on Jan. 21, says that £84 million was spent on expanding the business internationally off the back of statements for...

