Big Banks 'Sow Confusion' In Small Bond Suit, Investors Say

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 6:30 PM EST) -- Retail investors suing Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and several other big banks for allegedly hitting them with inflated prices and lower returns for corporate bonds on Thursday said a New York federal judge should reject the bid to toss the case that "deliberately attempts to sow confusion." The banking giants urged the court in December to dismiss the proposed class action that alleges they are colluding to rig prices for smaller trades of corporate bonds, saying the amended complaint is "impossibly broad" and "legally insufficient." But the small investors said their claim that the banks violate the Sherman Antitrust Act...

