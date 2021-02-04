Deutsche Bank Settles Dispute Over €320M Retail Loan

Law360, London (February 4, 2021, 5:48 PM GMT) -- Deutsche Bank has resolved a High Court lawsuit brought by the liquidated buyers of a German supermarket portfolio seeking €2 million ($2.4 million) from the lender tied to a contract for a €320 million loan. Proceedings brought by Mercatoria Acquisition BV have been stayed after the two sides reached an out-of-court settlement, according to a consent order signed on Jan. 28 by Judge Richard Jacobs. Judge Jacobs said that both sides could apply to the courts without launching fresh legal action if they need help to enforce the agreement. He did not make an order for costs. Representatives for the two...

