UK Eyes Rules For 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Payment Plans

Law360, London (February 2, 2021, 3:02 PM GMT) -- HM Treasury said on Tuesday that it will draft new laws to bring "buy now, pay later" payment plans under closer regulatory supervision, after a review highlighted "urgently needed" change. The review, commissioned by the Financial Conduct Authority, raised concerns that consumers could find themselves struggling with debt taken out from parts of the credit market that are largely unregulated. So-called BNPL lending involves short-term loans that are interest-free and allow payment for retail goods, such as clothes and electrical products, to be spread over a fixed period. Use of such lending increased by almost four times in 2020 and volume...

