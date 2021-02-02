UK Gambling Watchdog Bans Features Of Online Slot Games

Law360, London (February 2, 2021, 5:15 PM GMT) -- The Gambling Commission issued a permanent ban on Tuesday on online services that speed up play and intensify betting as it stepped up efforts to prevent punters from running up debt. Casinos have until Oct 31 to implement the measures, which are aimed at protecting consumers and giving them more control over their gambling, the regulator said. The new rules focus on slot machines, which have the highest average losses per player for online gambling, the commission said — £67 ($91) a month, compared with £36 for casino products and £45 for real event betting. Under the measures, gambling businesses will be...

