EU Adopts Benchmark Reforms Ahead Of Libor Phaseout

Law360, London (February 2, 2021, 1:58 PM GMT) -- The European Union adopted amendments on Tuesday to the bloc's rules on benchmarks to ensure that finance companies can replace their financial contracts with newer rates before Libor is phased out by the end of 2021 following a series of scandals. The Council of the EU, made up of member state governments, said it has approved reforms to the so-called Benchmark Regulation. The amendments to the regime will hand extra statutory powers to the European Commission to allow the bloc's executive to designate replacement rates when benchmarks run into trouble. The reforms come as banks across the world prepare to move...

