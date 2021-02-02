Ex-McDonald CEO Can't Ax Clawback Suit Over Worker Affairs

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 10:40 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor refused Tuesday to toss McDonald's Corp.'s lawsuit seeking to claw back more than $32 million in equity and severance benefits paid to former CEO Stephen Easterbrook, who allegedly had relationships with several subordinates, rejecting Easterbrook's arguments that the case is insufficiently pled and belongs in Illinois. In a 23-page opinion, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III rejected Easterbrook's arguments that Illinois forum-selection clauses in the parties' equity agreements cover his dispute and found that McDonald's had offered reasonably conceivable arguments that they relied on Easterbrook's misrepresentations to the company's detriment. "The complaint alleges a constellation of facts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS