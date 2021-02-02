Ex-Partner Says Wall Street CEO Ousted Women, Minorities

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- A co-founder of Mercury Capital Advisors has sued the Wall Street fundraising firm in New York state court, alleging his white former partner harassed and ousted women and minorities from the company in a decadelong effort aimed at making Mercury "in his own image." Alan A. Pardee's lawsuit filed Monday alleges that his former business partner Michael G. Ricciardi disparaged the firm's female and minority workers, all while hiring and promoting white employees, in violation of state discrimination laws. Pardee, who is of Dominican descent, says he too was a victim of Ricciardi's retaliation for calling out bias at the firm....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS