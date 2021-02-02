Real Estate Investor JRK Buys $82M Worth Of Apartments

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- Real estate investor JRK said Tuesday it bought a pair of Houston and St. Louis-area apartment complexes in deals valued at nearly $81.5 million and adding nearly 580 homes to its residential portfolio. Los Angeles-based JRK Property Holdings said in a statement it bought the 258-home Carrington Park in Houston and the Fieldpointe of St. Louis' 318 apartments and townhomes — located in the city's suburb of Maryland Heights — in separate transactions. JRK said it had a transaction volume in 2020 of nearly $2 billion and that it hopes to buy $1.5 billion worth of properties in 2021. "With close...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS