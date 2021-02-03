Fraudsters Lose Appeal Over Discredited Expert Witness

Law360, London (February 3, 2021, 7:11 PM GMT) -- An English appeals court upheld convictions against six carbon credit fraudsters on Wednesday, rejecting challenges over the prosecution's use of an expert witness who was later found to be underqualified to testify in a later fraud trial that unraveled. Lawyers for the individuals, who were convicted in four separate cases between 2016 and 2019, argued at appeal that crucial evidence used to prove the carbon-emission credits were fraudulent was provided by a discredited witness who was prepared to breach the obligations that are imposed on experts. The expert, Andrew Ager, was a prosecution witness in a 2019 trial over alleged carbon...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS