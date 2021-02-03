Canadian Court Bumps O'Melveny, Pot Co. Fee Spat To Calif.

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 9:08 PM EST) -- The British Columbia Supreme Court has stayed a case brought by O'Melveny & Myers LLP against Canadian pot company TILT Holdings Inc., saying the suit over more than $3.1 million in allegedly unpaid legal fees belongs in a California court. Justice Amy D. Francis said in a Monday judgment that one factor leading her to stay the case is that seven of the 15 most important witnesses that TILT wants to call live in California, with the others living in the U.S. and none living in British Columbia. Of those "non-party witnesses" who are not employed by either party, those with...

