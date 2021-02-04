Global Commercial Insurance Pricing Up 22%, UK Rises 44%

Law360, London (February 4, 2021, 3:21 PM GMT) -- The average price of commercial insurance in global markets rose 22% toward the end of 2020, with increases in the U.K. outstripping those in other regions, according to figures published on Thursday by a broking and risk management company. Increases in property insurance rates and financial and professional lines — which offer protection for companies against claims by customers — helped to drive up the average composite price in the last three months of 2020, broker and risk manager Marsh said. Price rises were highest in the U.K. at 44%, followed by the Pacific region on 35% and then the U.S. with...

