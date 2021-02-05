Attys For Southern Co. 'Clean Coal' Investors Get $24M

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 3:12 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge approved just over $24 million in fees to attorneys for a class of Southern Co. investors accusing the company of misleading them about a botched plan to build a "clean coal" plant in Mississippi, trimming the initial request by about $2.1 million. In an order granting the attorney fees Thursday, U.S. District Judge William M. Ray said the unusually good recovery in the settlement warrants a greater than average take-home for lead counsel from Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP. But, the court declined to grant class counsel's full request for a 30% share of the $87.5...

