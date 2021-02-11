Art Dealer Denies Liabiltiy In Fund's £1.6M Fake Statue Suit

Law360, London (February 11, 2021, 3:09 PM GMT) -- A Swiss antiques dealer has told a London court that it cannot be held liable for the authenticity of a Roman statue after it was sued by a private Qatari investment fund for £1.6 million ($2.2 million). Phoenix Ancient Art SA said in a defense filed with the High Court on Feb. 2 that Qatar Investment and Projects Development Holding Co. relied on its own appointed independent expert to inspect the work known as the Chalcedony Statuette of Nike before purchasing the statue in 2013. Although the art dealer says it still believes that the 8.8 cm statue of the Greek...

