Key Tax Takeaways From India's Proposed Budget

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 10:20 AM EST) -- The Union Budget of India for 2021-2022 was announced on Feb. 1. The budget proposal rests on six pillars, including: health and well-being; physical and financial capital and infrastructure; inclusive development for aspirational India; reinvigorating human capital; innovation and research and development; minimum government and maximum governance. The budget emphasizes creation of infrastructure, including health care and agriculture, and measures to stabilize the financial sector, as part of a greater objective to drive economic growth. Tax proposals were outlined for the financial year running from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. One of the key themes of this budget has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS