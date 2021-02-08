UK Commercial Disputes Awaiting Post-Brexit ECJ Ruling

Law360, London (February 8, 2021, 7:38 PM GMT) -- Even though the U.K. has now left the European Union, the bloc's highest court still has roughly 23 cases on its books that were referred by the British courts and tribunals in the months and years leading up to the Dec. 31 deadline. Here, Law360 dives into some of the U.K. commercial cases that are still awaiting a judgment from the European Court of Justice. Fenix International The ECJ was asked in December to weigh in on a tax dispute involving Fenix International, a technology company that operates social media platform OnlyFans. The case stems from a demand HM Revenue &...

