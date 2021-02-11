Seadrill Parent Co. Hits Ch. 11 With Plans For Equity Swap

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 10:37 AM EST) -- Offshore drilling firm Seadrill Ltd. filed for Chapter 11 protection in Texas, saying it planned to equitize a significant portion of its existing debt through a bankruptcy plan. In a statement announcing the filing late Wednesday, Seadrill Ltd. said it was joining a number of affiliates that similarly sought bankruptcy protection earlier this week in Texas, as well as Seadrill Partners, which filed Chapter 11 in December 2020. It comes to court with a plan to swap a large amount of its debt for equity in a reorganized company while paying trade creditors in full, but existing equity holders are not...

