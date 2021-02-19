Compliance Vet To Guide Black, Latinx-Focused Banking Co.

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- When Lynn Tillman-Cherry got the call from digital banking startup Greenwood regarding an opening for a chief compliance officer, she couldn't turn down the personal and professional opportunity, she told Law360 on Friday. The company's commitment to serving the Black and Latinx communities coupled with Cherry's prior experience guiding payments startups to success intersected perfectly, said Cherry, who was appointed to the CCO post at Greenwood last week. "The mission behind Greenwood was very resounding not only from a personal standpoint but from a professional standpoint as well," Cherry said. "I really saw this as an opportunity to bring everything I've...

