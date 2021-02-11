Retirement Savings Fintech Receives $12.5M Capital Infusion

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 7:26 PM EST) -- Capitalize, a fintech startup serving the retirement savings market, said Thursday it has secured $12.5 million in a Series A financing round led by Canapi Ventures. The money will be put toward growth efforts for the New York-based fintech, including through the hiring of new employees and further investment in technology, according to a statement. Others participating in the investment round include existing Capitalize investors Bling Capital, Greycroft, RRE Ventures and Walkabout Ventures. Founded in 2019, Capitalize provides an online platform to manage retirement assets like 401(k) plans. The company helps people roll over 401(k) and other retirement assets when they...

