Insurance Broker Settles £2.8M Fire Suit With Salt Supplier

Law360, London (February 15, 2021, 5:30 PM GMT) -- Insurance broker Riverdale has settled a claim brought against it by a salt manufacturing company over £2.8 million ($3.9 million) in alleged losses caused by a fire that rapidly spread at one of its plants. NGS Salt Supplies Ltd.'s claim against Riverdale Business Solutions Ltd. has been stayed after the sides reached an out-of-court settlement on Feb. 9, according to a Tomlin order filed at the High Court in London. Judge Christopher Butcher signed off the order on Feb. 11 and said the proceedings will be halted unless either side needs the court's help in enforcing or carrying out the terms...

