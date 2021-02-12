Fight Over Tribal Nation's Election Faces Skeptical DC Circ.

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 6:02 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit appeared skeptical Friday that a Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation member was injured when the U.S. Department of the Interior allowed an election to amend the tribe's constitution even though the number of voters allegedly was below the threshold required under the tribe's constitution and federal law. A three-judge panel is examining U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan's order last April tossing the DOI's approval of a July 2013 secretarial election to amend the tribe's constitution. Tribe member Charles K. Hudson sued the agency in 2015, alleging that the DOI's move was unlawful because the number of members who...

