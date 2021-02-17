McKool Smith Adds Telecom IP Pro From Quinn Emanuel

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 9:14 AM EST) -- Trial firm McKool Smith PC expanded its intellectual property coverage Tuesday, bringing on an experienced patent attorney who specializes in telecommunications as a principal in Washington, D.C., the firm announced. Alan Whitehurst joined McKool Smith on Tuesday after spending the last 10 years at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP. Whitehurst told Law360 Pulse he had always been an admirer of the firm, citing an early-career experience that left a positive impression on him, ultimately influencing his decision to join. "I did my first patent trial back in 2002 with McKool Smith and I've been a fan ever since," he said....

