Woodford Fund Comeback Faces FCA Management Scrutiny

Law360, London (February 17, 2021, 11:58 AM GMT) -- Britain's financial watchdog has said it will scrutinize Neil Woodford's comeback plan to ensure that his management and business model are robust, after the collapse of his £3.7 billion ($5.1 billion) flagship Equity Income Fund. The Financial Conduct Authority and the Jersey regulator have agreed to trade information on applications for authorization by the financier. (iStock) Mark Steward, director of enforcement at the Financial Conduct Authority, said late on Tuesday that the City watchdog has held talks with the Jersey Financial Services Commission after reports that Woodford is planning to operate a new fund management company, WCM Partners Ltd., from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS