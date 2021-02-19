​​​​​​​Asylum Rule Not Moot Yet, Both Sides Tell D.C. Circ.

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 5:15 PM EST) -- The Biden administration, asylum-seekers and two immigrant advocacy groups have all called on the D.C. Circuit to pause its review of a Trump-era rule disqualifying certain migrants from receiving asylum while the government checks its work. In a pair of Thursday briefs, both sides called to suspend the case challenging an interim final rule that rendered migrants who crossed the border between ports of entry ineligible for asylum. The rule, like the presidential proclamation that accompanied it, is likely to disappear amid the current administration's immigration overhaul, attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice and immigrant advocates told the appeals court....

