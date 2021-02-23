Disney World Teamsters Says 'Time Is Up' On Union Takeover

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 5:43 PM EST) -- A member of the Teamsters local representing character actors at Walt Disney World is attempting to end the national Teamsters' control of their local unit, urging a federal judge to block an unlawful supervisory relationship between them. Gary Brown, a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 385, asked U.S. District Judge Carlos Mendoza on Monday to enjoin the national union from continuing trusteeship of the local union because the arrangement ran its course under federal labor law. Teamsters President James Hoffa put the local unit under trusteeship in 2019 to carry out a memorandum of understanding between Disney and...

