FCA Told To Pause Cum-Ex Tax Probe For £1.5B Civil Trial

Law360, London (February 24, 2021, 5:13 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority was ordered by a judge on Wednesday to halt its investigation into a trader involved in so-called cum-ex transactions to await the outcome of a separate case brought by Danish tax authorities into the controversial dividend trading strategy. The FCA must suspend its probe into a trader and company until 2022 to await the outcome of a separate case, a judge has ruled at the High Court. (iStock) Judge Jonathan Swift said in a High Court ruling that the FCA must stop its probe into a trader and company — who were not identified — until 2022....

