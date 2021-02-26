PetroSaudi Can't Tap 1MDB Funds Held By UK Law Firm

Law360, London (February 26, 2021, 5:19 PM GMT) -- A London court has prevented a Saudi oil company from getting at $325 million allegedly connected to the Malaysian state investment fund scandal, ruling on Friday that allowing it to dip into the pot held by Clyde & Co would expose the law firm to the risk of prosecution by U.S. authorities. A High Court judge has ruled that there would be a risk of criminal prosecution by the U.S. Department of Justice if Clyde & Co handed over the money. (Peter Dazeley/Getty Images) Judge Robert Miles concluded in a ruling at the High Court that there would be a risk of...

