$2B In Storm Costs Forces Texas Electric Co-Op Into Ch. 11

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 10:39 AM EST) -- The oldest and largest electricity transmission cooperative in Texas hit Chapter 11 on Monday, two weeks after a rare winter storm event in the state smacked the company with $2.1 billion in generation costs as suppliers scrambled to meet demand in the aftermath of the storm. Power lines are seen in Texas after a winter storm shut down much of the state's power generation capacity. Waco-based Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, filed for Chapter 11 protection Monday, citing $2.1 billion in fees it incurred following the storm. (Photo by Thomas Shea/AFP via Getty Images) In initial court filings, Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc....

