EU, Japan Agree To Cooperate On Insurance Regulation

Law360, London (March 2, 2021, 4:41 PM GMT) -- Insurance industry watchdogs in the European Union and Japan agreed on Tuesday to share information on regulation, as both authorities prepare to overhaul capital adequacy rules for insurers. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority and Japan's Financial Services Agency said they would swap notes on the development and implementation of "risk-based solvency frameworks." EIOPA is weighing changes to Europe's Solvency II Directive, which regulates how much capital insurers are required to hold, so they can withstand market shocks and still pay claims. Japan's FSA is also drawing up a "value-based solvency regime," which it hopes will strength policyholder protection....

