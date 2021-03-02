Black Franchisees Pan McDonald's 'Old-Fashioned Racism'

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 7:33 PM EST) -- Two Black McDonald's franchisees have shot back at the fast-food giant's bid to toss their proposed class action alleging bias against Black franchise operators, telling an Illinois federal judge that McDonald's attempt to silence their claims is rooted in "old-fashioned racism." The franchisees led by James Byrd Jr. and Darrell Byrd said Monday, in opposing McDonald's USA LLC's and McDonald's Corp.'s February motions to dismiss their latest complaint and strike the class allegations, that they have neither alleged an implausible nationwide conspiracy to discriminate against them nor simply recounted their own individualized business struggles, as the companies would claim. Rather, the...

